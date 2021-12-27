PEN ARGYL, Pa. – An accident early Monday morning closed part of a street in Pen Argyl, Northampton County.
Williams Street will be shut down for a period of time between Route 512 and F Street after a box truck hit a pole, bringing down electrical wires.
An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but there are no reports yet on whether there are any injuries.
Officials reported that it was not known at the time if the truck had any contents, but nothing appeared to have spilled out during the incident.