ALLENTOWN, Pa. - You may not expect to see people donning boxing gloves, teeing off on punching bags and boxing dummies in an unsuspecting room at a rehab hospital, but it's one of the ways a program at a Good Shepherd Hospital in Allentown is helping people keep an all-too-common neurological disorder on the ropes.
"It has been remarkably helpful slowing the progression of Parkinson's for me," Susan, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2014, tells 69 News.
Susan is among the dozens of people who participate in the Rock Steady Boxing Program.
The program incorporates boxing workouts like hitting a heavy bag and speed bag, shadow boxing, and hitting mitts as a way to fight the symptoms of Parkinson's disease and build muscle memory.
According to the Mayo Clinic, it's unknown what causes Parkinson's disease, but there are more than 200,000 cases in the U.S. every year.
"It was recommended by my neurologist and it's the best thing I've gotten involved in," Carvel, who's been in the program for about a year, says.
While there's no cure for Parkinson's disease, certain things may help to drastically slow down the neurodegenerative disorder.
"If you fight it and do some things to maintain or even improve, so much the better," Carvel says. "And Rock Steady Boxing does that. Gets that heart rate up, focuses on coordination."
"The big thing is intensity. That high-intense forced exercise is what's shown to be better for these Parkinson's individuals," Ryan Macalintal, who directs the Rock Steady Boxing Program at Good Shepherd Hospital, says.
After a warmup that's geared towards countering the effects of Parkinson's, the class splits up. Half focus on boxing. The other half focus on things like balance, cardio, and strength before switching.
The 90-minute classes are offered three days a week and taught by certified coaches. You can find more information on Good Shepherd's website. Some say they felt benefits from the program almost immediately.
"I would say just in a couple of weeks. I noticed I could do things that I couldn't do," Susan says. "Fighting against the Parkinson's. I think it's been wonderful for me."