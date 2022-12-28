Police scene in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A "tragic accidental shooting." That's what the Lehigh County district attorney is calling the incident that left an 11-year-old boy dead in Allentown.

The boy's 10-year-old brother accidentally shot the 11-year-old Tuesday evening in the basement of a relative's home in the 600 block of N. Front Street, said DA Jim Martin, in a statement Wednesday.

The boys and their family had stopped by the relative's house, and when the relative's 24-year-old son heard them arrive, he came upstairs to visit, the DA said.

The 24-year-old lives in the basement and legally owns two 9mm handguns, which were out of their lockbox because he was planning to clean them, Martin said. The 24-year-old quickly hid the guns before he went upstairs, knowing the boys might go downstairs to play video games.

The adults were upstairs visiting when they heard a gunshot, and discovered the 11-year-old severely injured, Martin said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died about an hour later.

No one will face charges, and authorities are not identifying the 10-year-old or 24-year-old gun owner, the DA said.

Martin said that though the argument could be made that the guns should have been in a lockbox, investigators determined the 24-year-old made a good faith effort to hide the guns as he did not want the boys to even see them.

"Unfortunately, they were discovered; and this tragic event occurred," Martin said in the statement.

The coroner will rule on the cause and manner of death after an autopsy planned for Friday.

