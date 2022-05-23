CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a firearm accidentally discharged early Monday morning, according to a news release from the Catasauqua Police Department.
An officer was sent to the 100 block of Railroad Street 1:30 a.m. Monday for the report of a gunshot victim, according to the news release.
After an investigation, borough police say a man had been carrying a loaded shotgun outside after hearing a noise. The man did not locate anyone and came inside. He was unloading the shotgun when it accidentally discharged, with the projectile going through the wall and striking a television, borough police said.
One pellet hit the boy in the neck area, according to borough police. The boy was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for treatment.
Police say the incident is under investigation.