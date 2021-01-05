Allentown fire S. 16th Street
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A boy sustained minor injuries in a fire that heavily damaged an Allentown duplex over the weekend.

The 8-year-old sustained minor burns in the 2-alarm blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of South 16th Street, said Allentown fire officials.

A call around 3:30 p.m. reported smoke coming from a second-floor closet, but by the time firefighters got to the scene, flames and smoke were pouring out of the structure.

An online fundraiser was set up to help a family displaced.

Fire officials are still investigating what sparked the fire.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.