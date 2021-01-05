ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A boy sustained minor injuries in a fire that heavily damaged an Allentown duplex over the weekend.
The 8-year-old sustained minor burns in the 2-alarm blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of South 16th Street, said Allentown fire officials.
A call around 3:30 p.m. reported smoke coming from a second-floor closet, but by the time firefighters got to the scene, flames and smoke were pouring out of the structure.
An online fundraiser was set up to help a family displaced.
Fire officials are still investigating what sparked the fire.