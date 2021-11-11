ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Boy Scouts in our area are once again on a mission to help feed the hungry.
Scouts joined WFMZ's own Kathy Craine Thursday to announce this year's "Scouting for Food" community food drive.
They were at the Ecumenical Food Bank in Allentown.
The scouts have set a goal of collecting 200,000 pounds of food.
Only non-perishable items are being accepted. You can find a list of drop-off locations on the Minsi Trails Council's website.
Donations are being accepted through Monday.
For residents who received a door hanger, Scouts will collect the food on Saturday morning.