KUNKLETOWN, Pa. - The Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council will close and sell a camp property in the Poconos to help fund a multi-billion dollar settlement involving hundreds of thousands of sex abuse claims.
A memo from the Minsi Council says it will sell the Trexler Scout Reservation Property in Monroe County. The council will also consolidate its camping facilities into Camp Minsi.
The memo said the move is being made so the Minsi Council can meet its obligations in a multi-billion dollar sex abuse settlement.
Boys Scouts of America is asking a court to approve a bankruptcy reorganization plan which includes a victims compensation fund of more than $2.6 billion. The Minsi Trails Council would be required to contribute $2.6 million to the fund.
All Minsi Trails Council camping activity is expected to occur at Camp Minsi on Stillwater Lake in the Poconos beginning in 2024. Both Camp Minsi and Trexler Scout Reservation will continue to operate in 2022 and 2023.
The council says given the current utilization rates of both camps, Camp Minsi will be able to accommodate Minsi Trails Council campers.
Minsi Trails Council also said it will sell its Service Center building property on Postal Road that houses council staff offices and its Scout Store.
The council staff offices and Scout Store will be relocated. The timing of the relocation has not yet been determined. The Scout Store and Minsi Trails offices will continue to operate at the Postal Road property until relocated.