BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Boyd Theatre may have ended its century-long run on West Broad Street, but its name, and the pair of large red signs that used to top its marquee, will live on in the new development taking its place.
Pamen “Rocco” Ayvazov, representing Monocacy General Contracting, shared the façade design for the six-story mixed used building with the planning commission Thursday night. He said that the signs were preserved during the demolition, and one will be mounted on top of the new building while the other will hang over the main entrance to the apartment complex.
The planned façade was also designed to incorporate structural steel elements “to bring in the industrial heritage of the city,” said Ayvazov, and incorporates a mix of different materials to visually break up the 200-foot frontage and present “less of a uniform mass” along its length.
The planned building will include underground parking, 204 apartments, and 6,500 square feet of commercial space on its ground floor.
The Boyd Theatre originally opened in 1921 as the Kurtz Theater. It was renamed the Boyd in 1934 and operated until 2011 when it was closed due to storm damage. Demolition of the original building began last month.
Ayvazov had a second project on the agenda Thursday, a planned redevelopment for a deserted lot at 218-226 W. Union Blvd. The site sits between West Union and West Spruce Street, just to the east of the railroad tracks, and Monocacy plans a mixed-use building with 39 apartments and 1,600 square feet of commercial space. Because the site sits in a potential flood plain, the ground floor would be dedicated to parking and commercial space, with the residential units in the three stories above.
Monocacy requested several variances for parking and buffer zones for its preliminary site plan, and the planning commission voted unanimously to recommend the zoning adjustment board approve them.