Boyz II Men
Courtesy ArtsQuest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Boyz II Men is coming to Musikfest.

The R&B trio will headline the 2022 festival's preview night on Thursday, Aug. 4, ArtsQuest announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale to ArtsQuest members on Tuesday, May 10, and to the general public on Friday, May 13.

The Philadelphia-based group became an international household name in the early '90s with hits "Motownphilly," "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" and "End of the Road."

They've since won multiple awards, including four Grammys.

Musikfest is set for Aug. 5-14, 2022.

