ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The director of Allentown's Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center is stepping down.
When Shanker first founded the center in 2014, he says Allentown was a different place.
"It was a little bit harder for LGBTQ people to find access to support, access to programs, access to events that really celebrated our unique identities," Shanker said.
But after two years of work, Shanker was finally able to organize crowdfunding from hundreds of individuals across the Lehigh Valley to buy the building on W Maple St. where the Center is today.
"No matter when in the month someone was looking for LGBTQ community programs, they could find it, and that's something that we do have now. It's a real gift to our community that we have this LGBT Center," Shanker said.
Shanker says funding has become a lot easier since those early years thanks to wider acceptance.
"Support from corporations and foundations in the Lehigh Valley who may have never previously been asked to fund LGBT community programs," Shanker said.
While Shanker can't say exactly where he's going or who will replace him, he's excited for the future.
"I look forward to continuing to watch Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center thrive, and I know that that will happen because there's an amazing team of staff members and board members and volunteers who are committed to the success of this organization," Shanker said.
He believes the organization will remain a fixture in Allentown for years to come.