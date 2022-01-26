ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An outbreak of syphilis in Allentown has prompted Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center and Allentown Health Bureau to expand access to free testing, officials say.
According to city data, a total of 76 cases of syphilis were reported in the City in 2021.
Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center currently offers sexual health screenings for HIV and Hepatitis C through a partnership with Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN). Now, Allentown Health Bureau has added screening for syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia every first and third Tuesday of the month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, located at 522 West Maple Street in Allentown.
The Allentown Health Bureau says it will offer two testing clinics for syphilis on Friday, January 26 and Wednesday, February 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both days at 245 North 6th Street in Allentown.
The Health Bureau also says that it offers syphilis testing by appointment every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, as part of its Sexually Transmitted Disease clinic.
The number to call for an appointment is 610-437-7760.
Both organizations offer free, confidential testing to all community members, regardless of residence.
No appointment or health insurance is required.
For more information on the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, visit their website.