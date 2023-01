ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown has a new leader.

Ashley Coleman was formally introduced at a community event Monday morning, the center said.

The board of directors unanimously appointed her executive director, according to a news release.

Coleman was selected after a months-long search led by DRG Talent.

She succeeds Interim Executive Director Bill McGlinn, who began leading the center in March 2022.