A new leader for the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center was introduced to the public Wednesday at the annual Gala & LGBTQ+ Community Leadership Awards

The center is announcing the appointment of interim executive director Bill McGlinn. The center’s board of directors voted to appoint him to the position.

Adrian Shanker, who has guided the center over the years as its executive director, stepped down to move to the West Coast.

McGlinn previously served as Director of Corporate, Foundation, and Government Relations at Muhlenberg College and as Director of Development and Community Relations at Da Vinci Science Center. 

“I am deeply honored to join Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center’s team in this role,” McGlinn said. “I have truly enjoyed working with the center as a community member for many years, and now, I am excited to lead the organization during this executive transition.”

With McGlinn as interim executive director, the center’s board of directors will continue the search for a new executive director.

