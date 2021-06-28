ALLENTOWN, Pa. | In response to the U.S. Supreme Court declining to hear Gavin Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board, Adrian Shanker, executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center spoke out on Monday.
"In declining to hear this case, the U.S. Supreme Court has handed a victory to Gavin Grimm and to transgender students across the country," Shanker stated. "School districts can -- and should -- adopt policies to explicitly allow trans students to utilize restrooms in accordance with their gender identity."
"Here in Pennsylvania, Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center calls on all school districts to affirm the dignity of transgender students by adopting policies that clearly allow access to restrooms in accordance with students' gender identities," he added.