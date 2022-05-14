MERTZTOWN, Pa. - The Cascade Brigade Juggling Club will demonstrate their abilities and offer visitors a chance to learn some new tricks at a free event next Saturday, May 21.
The juggling festival will be held at Brandywine Heights High School from noon to 9 p.m. and feature demonstrations and workshops ranging from beginner level to advanced.
The Cascade Brigade has been a club at Brandwine Heights for 25 years, and this will be its fifth juggling festival after a two-year break for the pandemic.
Club advisor Lori Angstadt says learning to juggle offers benefits beyond just entertaining friends and classmates. "Research shows that it really helps you develop both sides of your brain at the same time," she said, "but I think most of all its the determination and the feeling of accomplishment."
Workshops begin at noon and the performances start at 6:30. All are welcome regardless of skill level, and there is no admission charge, though guests are encouraged to bring canned food donations for the Friend Inc. food bank.