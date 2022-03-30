ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longtime Allentown restaurant will be closing its doors.
A manager at The Brass Rail on Lehigh Street tells us the last day will be June 4. The restaurant had been looking to relocate, but apparently that didn't work out, at least not as of right now.
The Brass Rail has been in business for more than 90 years.
"This was a very difficult decision," a sign from the Sorrentino family said, and they thanked customers for 91 years of patronage.
Founder Phillip Sorrentino was an immigrant from Italy who in 1931 opened a hamburger and hotdog stand. In 1933, Sorrentino opened at 1137 Hamilton Street in Allentown, and in 1937, he introduced the cheesesteak to Allentown, according to the Brass Rail's website.
The Hamilton Street site closed in 2001 while the Lehigh Street restaurant, opened in 1961, will operate for a little more than two more months.
A Royal Farms convenience store will be built at the site of the Lehigh Street restaurant.