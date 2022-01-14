ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca has confirmed there was a shooting outside the 7-Eleven convenience store and Sunoco gas station in the 1200 block of Hamilton Street.
Roca said an adult male was in serious condition and taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.
Allentown police spent hours on the scene early Friday morning, roping off the parking lot with crime scene tape and placing dozens of evidence markers on the ground.
A timeline for when the shooting occurred has not yet been released, but a bystander said he saw an ambulance leave the scene around 5:30 a.m. Police were still investigating hours later.
Check back for more updates on this breaking story.