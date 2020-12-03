EASTON, Pa. - Being the boss isn't always easy but it's a role Alex Pizolato, 8, figured out quickly.
Alex, a second-grader from Breinigsville, was chosen out of hundreds of kids from around the country to be the Kid CEO at the Crayola Experience in Easton.
"I won a competition. There were a whole bunch of kids that entered the competition but I won out of all of them," Alex said.
During Alex's day as CEO, Chief Experience Officer, he got to present his ideas to senior executives, learn how the retail store is run, and even design his own crayon, Time Traveler Blue, which is now for sale.
"This is one of the highlights of this year. Especially with everything going on," said Alex's dad Christopher Pizolato. "Even if this had been a normal year, doing something like this still would have been great," he said.
This is the first year Crayola has held a Kid CEO contest. The company hopes to make it an annual event.