U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A popular Fourth of July fireworks show is gone for good.
The Village of Breinigsville Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular has been permanently retired, announced the Schmoyer family. It was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.
The show was put on annually by the Schmoyers, who run Schmoyer Funeral Home, at Earl Adams Memorial Park.
The family said "numerous factors" were involved in the decision to end the show.
Carl Schmoyer III started the show as a small celebration back in 1984, then moved it to the park years later, after thousands started flooding his yard.