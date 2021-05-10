BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - In May 2018, Emily Anthony, a Breinigsville, Lehigh County resident, got a phone call that would change her life forever.
Anthony, long wanting to be a mom, had gone through the process of becoming a foster parent.
"I always just had a heart for kids," Anthony said.
On that day in May 2018 a social worker called to see if Anthony, then 32, would be able to foster twin newborn girls.
Anthony said yes.
"A lot of people assume you have to be married to be a foster parent, and I did for years too," Anthony said. "If you can commit to being there for a child in their time in need, you don't have to wait for everything else to be perfect."
When Anthony brought home Aurora and Astrid she vowed to love them for as long as she would have them.
It turned out that it would be longer than probably anyone ever expected. In December 2020, the court granted Anthony full custody of the girls. The twins turned three in April.
"I couldn't have dreamed this up, but I'm so glad it happened the way it did," Anthony said.
Anthony said foster and adoptive parents are needed around the state.
"Whether you're single or married, have kids or don't have kids, the most important thing is how much support you have in your life," Anthony said. "The point of foster care is not to add children to your family, it's to give your family to a child."
May is National Foster Care Month.
"There is a great need for foster and adoptive parents in Pennsylvania. Really, loving families are the key to a successful child welfare system, supporting children who aren't able to stay with their own families," said Jon Rubin, Deputy Secretary of Pa's Department of Human Services.
About 50 percent of all children adopted in Pennsylvania were fostered by their adoptive parents first.
For more information you can visit the Pennsylvania Statewide Adoption & Permanency Network.