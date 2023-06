HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A historic bridge in Northampton County is getting a special designation.

The Walnut Street Bridge in Hellertown was just added to a list of national historic sites and is getting its official Historic Places certificate Tuesday.

The pedestrian bridge, more commonly known as the "Pony Bridge," stretches over Saucon Creek.

According to HistoricBridges.com, it was originally built in 1860 and was fixed up in 1999.

It's one of the oldest all-metal bridges in the nation.