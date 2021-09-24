NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. – An honor for a local World War II hero was finally cemented in his hometown.
A plaque for fighter pilot and Catasauqua native Thomas Lynch was dedicated Friday, and the Hokendaqua-North Catasauqua Bridge was officially named the Lieutenant Colonel Thomas J. Lynch Memorial Bridge.
"I hope everybody that passes the sign thinks about not only of my uncle but all the men and women that lost their lives and honored the country to make our freedom," said nephew Daniel Lynch.
Lynch was a flying ace who took down nearly two dozen enemy planes before he was shot down over the Pacific in 1944.
The bridge opened in 2015, but officials say red tape delayed the official dedication and plaque.
The $25,0000 plaque was paid for by both Lehigh and Northampton counties.