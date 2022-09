BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A special event celebrated Bethlehem's finest Saturday, including those on two and four legs.

"Bridles and Badges" was held at the Bethlehem Mounted Police Training Area.

Visitors were greeted by Bethlehem's human, and horse, officers.

The event featured demonstration of skills by the mounted unit.

There were various activities for the entire family, including pony rides, tours of the stables, crafts and a food tent.