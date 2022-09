BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Horses used by the Bethlehem Police Department will get to strut their stuff this weekend.

Saturday is the fifth annual Bridles and Badges event at the Quandrant Private Wealth Stable Facility off East Langhorne Avenue.

Crews are getting the horses and grounds ready for the festivities.

Folks will get to watch a mounted patrol demonstration.

Organizers say there will also be barn tours, pony rides, food, games and live music.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.