BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some students in Bethlehem are brightening up a couple of dark spots in a retirement community, painting a couple of indoor murals to make them feel more like the outdoors.

The parking garage elevator lobby on the north side of Moravian Village of Bethlehem is a small space. But folks who live in the retirement community say it needed a bright makeover.

"It was dark and dingy," resident Jerry Engle said. "It's a garage area."

Engle, who also serves as chair of the housekeeping committee for the community, sketched a picture, hoping to make the small space look like residents' outdoor areas.

"I thought, when the doors open up, it's like going out onto your patio from your apartment," he said. "It's bright and shiny and sunny."

Engle says the only artistic experience he has is from his years of drawing up mechanical sketches. But the idea caught on, and he suggested Moravian Village bring in local artists, to make his sketch a reality. The retirement community reached out to the Bethlehem Area School District.

"The residents here go to the schools and read to the kids," Engle said. "They come here to play games once a month. And I just thought it was a good match to be affiliated with the school and they'd be affiliated with us."

Heidi Landis teaches art at Liberty High School. She says she and other teachers from her school and from Freedom High School were asked to spearhead the project.

"I looked for students that were looking for community service hours that I knew I had some talent and could paint," Landis said. "They were really excited to help out."

It took seven students - five from Freedom and two from Liberty - about two weeks to turn that indoor elevator lobby into an outdoor patio.

On Wednesday afternoon, students were adding the finishing touches: the white patio fencing and a physical bench in the corner of the room for people to sit down on; with the possible, last-minute addition of some animals.

"I would love to see a fox," Landis said.

"I think it looks way better than it looked before," student Jaelyn Merced said. "I think that people are going to feel happy when they leave."

Merced, a sophomore at Freedom High School, contributed her art skills with a butterfly, some grass, and some flowers.

"I liked doing it a lot," she said. "It makes me feel really happy to be involved in my community and doing something, actually."

"I think they did a great job," Engle said. "It's really coming to look very good."

The schools say the mural on the north side of the basement should be finished by Wednesday evening. Then the students will begin painting the same mural in another parking garage elevator lobby on the south side of the apartment building, which should be done in about two weeks.

The schools and retirement community are also discussing the possibility of painting a different mural inside the village's hospital care center next year.