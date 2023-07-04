SLATINGTON, Pa. – From the parades to the cookouts, people were decked out in their red, white and blue on Tuesday.
Of course, the pomp and circumstance of fireworks also came with the celebrations.
Nestled in northern Lehigh County, though, there was a much different kind of celebration.
"I'm anxious to see it," said one woman. "It's different."
"We thought it would be a great opportunity to kind of connect with the community and give them a little bit of a taste of what we do," said Ryan Ross of Star Flight Drone Shows.
What his company does, Ross says, is this: a full Fourth of July display of drones lighting up the night sky.
"It's a different style of show," he explained. "It's more of a flow and ebb and flow."
Ross says Star Flight emerged from the Slatington-based fireworks company, Celebration Fireworks, as an equally colorful but quieter alternative.
People who parked at the Slatington Fire Station to watch say that's exactly what they were hoping for.
"I think it's better for the community because they have noise ordinances around here, and fireworks go so late sometimes," said Dwayne Keich.
"As far as kids with sensory issues as well, this is a good opportunity for your kids to see this," said Krystall Borman.
The display that is seen in the air, Ross says, is preprogrammed on the ground to easily control the fleet of 75 drones.
"The best view of a drone show is actually further back," he said.
"Everybody wants to be up close and personal with fireworks," Ross explained. "Well, with drones, if you're right underneath them, you're not getting the intended view the way that it's designed to be seen.
The light show is surely a must-see, but as impressive and unique as the display is, Ross says, "I don't think the drones will ever replace fireworks to be quite honest."