EASTON, Pa. - A Broadway star will be giving a free performance in Easton this weekend.
Dee Roscioli, who was born and raised in Easton, was most recently starring in the Broadway show "Cher." She's best known for her record-breaking run in "Wicked."
Since Broadway shut down during the pandemic, Dee and her singer-songwriter boyfriend, Ben Clark, have created a duo. They've mostly been performing online but say they're excited to take the show on the road.
"We're all out of work at some point so it's like you do have downtime. But this is something else. So now everybody is just reimagining how life is now for Broadway actors," Roscioli said.
The show is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Easton's Centre Square. It's free and open to the public.
Concert goers must practice social distancing. No one will be allowed to enter Centre Square without a mask.