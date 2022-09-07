ALLENTOWN, Pa. - “I will never understand how I lost my sister at a crosswalk, in a school zone,” said Mark Yowakim, Angela's brother.

It’s the question that haunts the Yowakim family. Who struck 25-year-old Angela Yowakim on that gloomy Tuesday morning in Allentown?

”It is so sad, it is so sad,” said Ruth Nunez Gonzalez, a former coworker of Angela's.

It was 6:45 a.m. Angela was crossing North Irving Street, heading into work where she was a teacher’s aide for Dieruff High School students. Before she could fully cross, she was struck by a car and killed.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and has been identified, according to Allentown Police. The investigation is active and ongoing.

“It's a very tragic accident, and it's going to have catastrophic ripple effects that we don't even know yet," said Michael Makhoul, principal at Dieruff High School.

Those ripple effects have already spread across the community. Family and friends gathered near the road where it happened, mourning her death and keeping her memory alive.

“She's always been a big part of the community,” said Mark Yowakim. "She was always very outgoing, she knew everybody. She's always been there for me and my family.”

City officials held a news conference, urging drivers to pay better attention.

We’re told speeding tends to happen a decent amount in that section of the city.

“Many people are driving so fast,” said Gonzalez. “If this happened now it can happen again.”

As the family and Dieruff community wait to hear what’s next, they can’t help but remember Angela Yowakim for the delightful spirit they say she was.

“We are very proud to have her here, and to remember her as one of ours forever,” Makhoul said.