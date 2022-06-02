LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Authorities have not figured out what sparked a large brush fire on Blue Mountain last month, but they do know it was intentionally set.

Investigators determined the fire in Lehigh Township on May 1 was actually two fires, with one spanning more than 15 acres and a smaller one covering just a quarter of an acre, said a spokesperson with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

They were both classified as arson, but officials were not able to determine what exactly started the fires, the DCNR said.

Firefighters from around the area worked from 2-10 p.m. that day putting out the fires in the area of routes 248 and 145. A helicopter dropped water on the flames.

No injuries were reported.

