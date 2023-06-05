WIND GAP, Pa. - Firefighters are battling brush fires in parts of Monroe and Northampton counties.

A brush fire was first reported late Monday morning in the Wind Gap area. Crews closed Route 33 South as the fire appeared to be spreading onto the highway.

About an hour later, emergency dispatchers said multiple brush fires have been reported in the area, both north and south of the Wind Gap area.

Local firefighters as well as the Lehigh County Forest Fire Unit are on scene.

Fire officials are trying to figure out if the fires were intentionally set as they seem to keep popping up in new locations, said a supervisor with the Monroe County emergency dispatch center.

Route 33 South remains closed and traffic is backed up into Monroe County.

Conditions have been dry as the region is increasingly in need of rain.