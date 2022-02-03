ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Veterans and Military Council of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce said Thursday it is seeking veteran and surviving spouse homeowners whose houses are in need of exterior painting.
There is no cost to the homeowner, according to a news release from the council.
The Brush-up Our Veterans – Lehigh Valley program paints and winterizes the homes of qualified low-income honorably discharged elderly veterans, their surviving spouses, or low-income veterans with disabilities or their surviving spouses of any age, in Lehigh and Northampton counties, according to the news release.
The program aims to improve the quality of their lives, maintain their property, increase energy efficiency, and beautify the community.
To be eligible, houses must be structurally-sound, single-family dwellings, up to two stories without dormers, and solely owned by the veteran and/or surviving spouse. The homeowner’s Veteran status, level of VA or Social Security disability (as applicable), household size, and monthly income will determine eligibility.
If a homeowner is over income, special circumstances such as non-reimbursed medical or prescription expenses will be considered.
The application deadline is March 1, 2022. Selected homes will be painted in late April.
For more information or for an application people can email Alison Pickel at the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce at alisonp@lehighvalleychamber.org or call 610-739-1512.