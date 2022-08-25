ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Fans were so excited to see Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper playing right here in Allentown. But after just two games with the Iron Pigs, he's already heading back to the big leagues.

"I mean, it's Harper," fan, Tierna Moore, said. "Can I really be surprised?"

Just two games: that's all it took for Bryce Harper to get called back to the Big Leagues.

"The fact that he did so well, they probably figured he doesn't need more time at rehab and get him down to the Phillies and let him do what he's supposed to be doing down there," fan, Dave Martin, said.

Martin and Moore were two of many fans with tickets to the Iron Pigs' Thursday night game at Coca-Cola Park, planning to see Harper play.

Harper had just come to the Iron Pigs earlier this week on a rehab assignment. He broke his left thumb back in June. Now, he's already getting the thumbs up to go back to play with the Phillies.

"Why risk him getting injured up here if he's doing pretty good, especially how well he's done," Martin said.

Harper had originally been expected to play with the Pigs through Saturday. The good news for Harper has left some Pigs fans, who looked forward to seeing the superstar in action Thursday night:

"Bummed," fan, Bryce Gassler, said.

"I was about to leave from work and someone brought up Twitter and disappointment reigned over me," another fan said.

But for many Pigs fans who are also Phillies fans, it's a catch-22.

"I'm sad to see him go, but I know they need him back down there, he was doing so well before he got hurt," Martin said.

"I'm excited for him to be back in Philly, for him to be all good again," Moore said. "He had a great two games here...I'm sad I missed it but I'm happy for him, you know?"

In the only two games he played with the Pigs, Harper had two home runs on Tuesday and a walk-off double to win the game on Wednesday.

"Looks like he hasn't missed a beat in his swing," Martin said.

A swing that's earned him MVP honors twice, including last season.

"Hey, time to get back to the MVP type of year he had last year," Martin said.

Besides, at least some fans looked forward to Thursday's game anyway...Harper, or no Harper.

"We're definitely excited," Gassler said.