Buckeye Partners L.P., which has plans to put up 2,900 solar panels in Lower Macungie Township, has acquired a ready-for-construction solar site in Texas.
Buckeye bought the land in Falls County from OCI Solar Power for an undisclosed price. The company said in a statement that OCI has secured all required permits. Construction will start this year and the 270 megawatt project should be operating early in 2023. Falls County is an agricultural area known for growing corn.
Buckeye operates a global network that transports, sells and processes liquid petroleum products, but it has been moving into renewable energy. In July, Lower Macungie approved a 50-acre solar field that will generate 10 megawatts, enough to provide electricity for as many as 14,000 homes depending on demand.
The company operates a "tank field" to store petroleum products in the township.
What is now Buckeye Partners was formed in 1886 as a subsidiary of John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil Company. It became an independent company in 1911 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Rockefeller's company was an illegal monopoly.
The company has dual headquarters in Houston, and in Breinigsville, Lehigh County. Buckeye is now owned by IFM Investors, an Australian financial company.