Buckno Lisicky & Co. of Allentown has joined forces with another Lehigh County accounting firm to expand its capability to serve clients.
The company said it has merged with Loch, Elsenbaumer, Newton & Co., which was based at 4905 W. Tilghman St., South Whitehall Township.
The combined firm will practice under the Buckno Lisicky & Co. name. Bruce Loch, Don Elsenbaumer and Bob Newton will relocate to the Allentown office of Buckno Lisicky.
"This merger will allow us to expand our resources and capabilities to continue our efforts in better serving our clientele," said Lou LeMaster, managing shareholder of Buckno Lisicky, said in the statement.
Buckno Lisicky is based at the Two City Center building at 645 Hamilton St. It also has offices in Bethlehem and Lehighton, and Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.
Its clientele includes commercial, industrial and financial companies, along with governments and health care organizations.
Its services include accounting and auditing, business financing, computerizing systems and operations, litigation support, management consulting, mergers and acquisitions, financial planning and retirement, and estate and tax planning, according to the company's statement.
Buckno Lisicky "has the experienced professional staff and sophisticated resources to go beyond conventional checks and balances to planning, researching, advising and forecasting," according to the statement.