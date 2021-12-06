Loch, Elsenbaumer, Newton & Company merging with Buckno Lisicky & Company

Loch, Elsenbaumer, Newton & Company merging with Buckno Lisicky & Company

Buckno Lisicky & Co. of Allentown has joined forces with another Lehigh County accounting firm to expand its capability to serve clients.

The company said it has merged with Loch, Elsenbaumer, Newton & Co., which was based at 4905 W. Tilghman St., South Whitehall Township.

The combined firm will practice under the Buckno Lisicky & Co. name. Bruce Loch, Don Elsenbaumer and Bob Newton will relocate to the Allentown office of Buckno Lisicky.

"This merger will allow us to expand our resources and capabilities to continue our efforts in better serving our clientele," said Lou LeMaster, managing shareholder of Buckno Lisicky, said in the statement.

Buckno Lisicky is based at the Two City Center building at 645 Hamilton St. It also has offices in Bethlehem and Lehighton, and Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Its clientele includes commercial, industrial and financial companies, along with governments and health care organizations.

Its services include accounting and auditing, business financing, computerizing systems and operations, litigation support, management consulting, mergers and acquisitions, financial planning and retirement, and estate and tax planning, according to the company's statement.

Buckno Lisicky "has the experienced professional staff and sophisticated resources to go beyond conventional checks and balances to planning, researching, advising and forecasting," according to the statement.

 
 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.