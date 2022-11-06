Bucks County funeral home, cemetery owner StoneMor is acquired by asset manager
StoneMor Inc., an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, has been acquired by Axar Capital Management for $3.50 per share as investors seek to find growth in the "death care" industry.
Shareholders in the Bensalem, Bucks County-based company approved the deal Nov. 1. StoneMor is now a subsidiary of Axar, which has its headquarters in New York City.
Death is inevitable, and in the death care industry, consolidation may be inevitable. The National Funeral Directors Association says there are about 18,800 funeral homes in the U.S., and the industry generates billions in revenue.
About 89% of U.S. funeral homes are owned by families or individuals, according to the trade group, but private-equity firms and publicly traded companies also serve families dealing with one of life's biggest expenses. In 2021, the media cost of a funeral with a viewing and burial was $7,848. A funeral with cremation cost loss, at $6,971.
StoneMor owns and operates 302 cemeteries and 74 funeral homes in 23 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, but its largest competitor is much bigger.
Service Corp. International says it is "the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America." That Houston-based company operated 1,463 funeral locations and 488 cemeteries as of Sept. 30.
Service Corp.'s 2021 revenue was $4.1 billion, more than 12 times the $322.8 million reported by StoneMor.
The StoneMor transaction, announced May 25, was never in doubt. Axar owned about three quarters of StoneMor shares already. The company's shares traded on the New York Stock Exchanger under the ticker symbol STON. The shares no longer trade as of Friday.
The $3.50 per share price was a 54% premium over the share price on May 24, according to the announcement of the transaction.
"Our agreement with Axar delivers a significant premium for StoneMor's stockholders and ensures a strong foundation for us to continue our expansion," StoneMor Chief Executive Officer Joe Redling said when the deal was made public in May.
Axar's website says the asset manager focuses on "middle market" opportunities, with companies valued at $250 million to $1 billion. The market value of StoneMor before the acquisition went through was about $415 million.
