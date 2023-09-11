NEW HOPE, Pa. - Pictures taken by photographer Phil Ceccola of a bearded Bruce Springsteen show the future "Boss" at his first gig at Bryn Mawr's Main Point in 1973. Another pic shows Bruce wearing two different shoes, as he strummed the guitar in Ceccola's apartment.

From the stage, to behind it, and the hoopla in between, nine different photographers contributed to a one-of-a-kind visual conversation of Springsteen's touring history, now for sale inside New Hope's Arete Gallery.

"This Bruce Springsteen exhibit is so special because, you know, Bruce recently cancelled all his tours for the area here. And a lot of photographers got together. So you know, we need to do something for the fans," said gallery owner Kim Plyler.

Like New Jersey's Stacy Sabo, who bought four prints.

"It's got a little bit of the kitsch because of the Playboy, and when I heard the story behind it," she said of the Playboy magazine-inspired Springsteen poster she bought.

The 40-year-old has a bittersweet Springsteen love story.

"All of my childhood memories that are amazing involve his music," she said.

Her father David, a 9/11 first responder, arrived at the scene three hours after the plane hit the Twin Towers. He died in 2019 after years suffering from Ground Zero health complications.

"What I remember about him the most is that this man was suffering brutally. He was sick every day, something was wrong every day, and you would never know it, he had a smile on his face every second and nothing was ever wrong," she said.

The song The Rising, written by Springsteen after 9/11, became the nation's anthem, and now Sabo's, too.

"Every day I listen to Springsteen, and he kept me going, he saved my life. I don't know where I'd be without his music," she said. He gives me my dad back through his music."

An exhibit where the power of a picture, continues to rise. The exhibit runs through the weekend.