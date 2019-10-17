UPDATE: Hiker missing on Appalachian Trail found dead, police say
LYNN TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for a man who went missing on the Appalachian Trail.
Michael Kaiser, 56, entered the trail Friday near Route 309 in Lynn Township to go for a hike, police said.
On Saturday, he texted a picture to his brother of the terrain, which looked similar to Bake Oven Knob, officials said.
Kaiser, of Newportville, Bucks County, has not been heard from since.
Troopers found his vehicle Wednesday near Bake Oven Road, police said.
Kaiser is described as 6-foot-1 with brown eyes. He's an "avid and expert hiker," state police said.
A large number of troopers from several barracks will be searching the woods starting Thursday morning to look for him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact state police.