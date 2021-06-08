Bucky Boyle Spray Park
Jenny McCain | 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People now have another way to cool off in Lehigh County.

The Bucky Boyle Spray Park opened Tuesday in Allentown.

It was supposed to open last month, but was delayed because of a broken pipe.

Allentown's Cedar Beach and Mack pools will open on June 19.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.