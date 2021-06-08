...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BERKS...
SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS...
NORTHEASTERN CHESTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES...
At 243 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Emmaus to near Bally to near
Birdsboro. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.
Wind gusts up to 45 mph and half inch hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include...
Allentown, Bethlehem, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Emmaus, Quakertown,
Perkasie, Souderton, Hellertown, Birdsboro, Collegeville, Royersford,
Trappe, East Greenville, Topton, Ferndale, Schwenksville, Elverson,
Bally and Bechtelsville.
This includes the following highways...
Pennsylvania Turnpike near mile marker 296, between mile markers 299
and 306, and between mile markers 314 and 319.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 31 and 55.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 56 and 65.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 5.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.