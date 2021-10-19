EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council's search for a new controller yielded one applicant.
Council is due to interview Richard "Bucky" Szulborski on Wednesday for the job vacated by the death of Antoine "Tony" Bassil on Sept. 24.
Bassil, who served earlier as Easton's controller, was elected in 2019.
The controller is the county's financial watchdog, auditing departments and making recommendations to improve how government works.
Applications were accepted through Oct. 14. Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said any resumes postmarked by that date would be considered.
Szulborski, a Democrat and former Bethlehem city councilman, has experience. He was appointed to the post in 2018 after Stephen Barron resigned to become director of fiscal affairs in County Executive Lamont McClure's administration.
Szulborski said in an interview last week that if appointed, he would not be a candidate for the post in the future.
"I would hold the job until the next election," he said.
Szulborski said he would keep the office on an even keel and hand it over to the next person elected.
In addition to holding office, Szulborski has been active in community organizations in Bethlehem.
The interview will be held during council's personnel and finance committee meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. Council may vote on the appointment Thursday at its 6:30 p.m. meeting in the government center in Easton.