ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students from one Allentown High School got a hands-on lesson about the election process.
They worked as poll workers for the primaries, giving them an inside look at the voting process, while helping the Lehigh County Board of Elections.
Shannon Salter is a social studies teacher at Building 21 in Allentown and always tries to go one step further when teaching her students about our government.
"For the past several years our focus in senior year social studies has been to help students make the decision on registering to vote," said Salter.
"But, some students wanted to take it one step further and actually worked as poll workers," she continued.
They partnered with the Lehigh County Elections Board.
"The county came to us and conducted a kind of job hiring fair on the spot. 15 of our students were available," said Salter.
On Tuesday the students worked nearly 14 hour shifts.
"I helped people put their papers in the machine and fill out front and back and I used the tablet to help fill out the names and find out which party they got," said Senior student, Jefferson Manzanares.
Some students were able to serve the vital role as an interpreter.
"I had a pin that said, 'I speak Spanish' and that was easier for them to find me and you would just explain to them what they need to do and help them," said Senior student, Dimley Estuvz.
One student even made it a family affair.
"My mom did it before, so I thought, 'Ok, we can do it together' and then my grandmother came," said Senior student, Alazae Knoble.
The students all said that while it was a long day, it was great experience and they all learned more about the election process.
"It's safer than I thought it was. They take a lot of precautions that I didn't know they did," said Senior student, Jael Moll.
Salter says there's one lesson she really hopes her students take away from this.
"I'm just really hoping that they have seen that this is one way, one tool we have in communities to make sure everyone gets heard," continued Salter.