EMMAUS, Pa. - A Wednesday afternoon ribbon cutting ceremony signified a new start for Seven Generations Charter School in Emmaus.

“It's a very exciting day. 14 years in the making,” said Principal and CEO Amanda Cossman.

She showed us their new 61,000-square-foot school, which includes their just-built gym.

“The one phase of the project we designed from the floor up,” she said inside the new addition.

Rodale Publishing bult it in 1959. Seven Generations bought it a few years ago from Emmaus Borough. The school spent $11 million to fully integrate its current K-6 curriculum ethos of an environmental and sustainability-based education. The school has been recognized for its sustainability.

“You can't just live in this place that, OK, we're never going to touch nature, it's the way it is, let's just leave it alone. How can we do that in a restorative, sustainable way,” Cossman said.

The school moved into the building throughout the year. Formed in 2009, the school has had its growing pains. In 2016 the board voted to disband its middle school over low test scores and bullying.

Cossman, who was a part of that decision, says the school wasn't ready. She points to their new open-concept bathroom sinks as an example of learning from their mistakes.

“Children are able to wash, they're able to talk to each other, we're able to walk by as staff and see that everything is okay. It has made a positive impact," Cossman explained.

While nature may be at the top of the class, the school's reading and test scores have been well below expectations.

Cossman says with 18 different districts represented, a holistic approach focusing on mental health, where each grade has a special education teacher, is being used to help raise test scores.

“We feel once we support a child and their family in that way, it's only then that you can get to the academics,” she said.

7th grade will start at the school next fall with 8th grade in 2024.