SLATINGTON, Pa. - A déjà vu discovery in a high school bathroom prompted another lockdown situation and police investigation in the Slate Belt.

Two bullets were found Monday morning in bathroom trash can at Northern Lehigh High School, according to a message from the district superintendent.

A student reported the discovery to an administrator, and the high school was placed on administrative lockdown, meaning no one could go in or out of the building. Classes continued, but no one could leave their classrooms.

Slatington and state police responded to the school and helped administrators search each person that had gone into the bathroom before the bullets were found, the superintendent said. Their belongings and lockers were also searched.

No other contraband was found. K-9s also searched the school but did not detect any more bullets or other items.

The superintendent said if they figure out who put the bullets in the trash, that person will be "disciplined and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

A similar incident played out at the Slatington high school less than two months ago. A bullet was found inside a bathroom trash can on March 17, leading to a lockdown and investigation. Investigators didn't find anything, but the school canceled a planned pep rally and dismissed students about 20 minutes early.