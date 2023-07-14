BANGOR, Pa. - Authorities in the Slate Belt are investigating a string of auto service station break-ins where state inspection stickers were among the items stolen.

One of the businesses hit was Kline's Auto Repair in Bangor.

The co-owner tells 69 News their family-run auto center was one of several hit late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Janna Kline says the burglars were only able to get away with a pile of inspection stickers and a box of change thanks to a quick police response.

Kline says she heard other auto shops had items stolen besides the inspection stickers. She says there has been a trend of inspection stickers being sold on the black market.

We reached out to police departments in the area but have yet to hear back.