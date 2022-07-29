PALMER TWP., Pa. - A burning car that police and firefighters risked their own safety to rescue a driver from in May was engaged in a street race with another vehicle just before it crashed, police said Friday.

The cars were speeding along the westbound lanes of Main Street just prior to one of them, a Volkswagen Jetta, hitting a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, police said.

Police said investigators were able to identify the second vehicle that was racing, and that driver has been cooperating with authorities throughout the investigation.

The operator of the vehicle that was struck was transported to a local hospital that night for moderate injuries. The operator of the Volkswagen sustained severe injuries and is still recovering, police said.

Police didn’t identify either driver. They said that when the investigation is finished, findings will be discussed with the Northampton County district attorney’s office, and charges are pending, but likely.

Police said they were dispatched at 10:25 p.m. to Main Street and Vanburen Road for a motor vehicle crash with a person reportedly trapped in a vehicle that was smoking and beginning to be consumed by fire.

Officers arrived to find two vehicles on the south shoulder of the road. The Volkswagen had smoke and fire coming from the engine compartment, with the driver trapped in his seat.

Palmer Township first responders were able to get the 23-year-old driver out and contain the fire until additional resources arrived on scene.

"No fire trucks, no water, no rescue tools," Palmer Police Officer Jim Alercia, who also is deputy fire chief, said at the time. "Our officers took immediate action and started extinguishing the fire with extinguishers we carry in our patrol vehicles."

He was immediately transported to a local trauma center where he was in stable yet severe condition, awaiting surgery.

Police said an in-depth investigation was conducted, and with the assistance of video surveillance from buildings along Main Street, it was determined the Volkswagen was involved in racing.

“Main Street in our township, which travels between Tatamy Borough and Upper Nazareth, in the last few years has gone from cornfields to warehouses, businesses and highway interchanges, which has created an increase in vehicular and tractor trailer traffic, which makes lawful vehicular traffic dangerous,” Alercia said.

“This incident proves that unlawful vehicular travel on this or any roadway was or could be nearly a deadly consequence.”

While putting their lives on the line, one police officer and one firefighter had to be transported to the hospital, police said at the time. They have since been released.