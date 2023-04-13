ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Drivers and monitors with First Student bus company packed into the Allentown School Board meeting Thursday night.
They were protesting the recent decision to reduce how many monitors are needed on district buses.
They said with less than 40 days left in the school year, they should be allowed to finish it out. The district, however, says the decision is not just its own to make.
"How am I supposed to keep my eyes on the road and the mirror to make sure those kids aren't doing jungle gym stuff on that bus?" asked one bus driver.
"Y'all don't care about nothing about these kids but your pay," said another employee.
69 News is told the 115 bus routes staffed by First Student drivers and monitors were reviewed, and it was determined 40% of them did not need monitors.
"First Student — we gave them ample opportunity to look at all the routes, determine what was needed," Allentown School District Superintendent Carol Birks told the crowd. "They decided they were not going to continue on with the bus monitors. This is not us."
The district says monitors are mainly being removed from general education buses.
However, when it comes to students who require monitors, no changes will be made.
"Any of the buses that have special needs students — any IEP, any HARNESS — if their IEP calls for a 1-to-1," said Director of Special Education Brian Siket, "all of those buses will have monitors."
First Student employees argued that almost all buses should have monitors.
"They pull the buckle down to the end of the seatbelt and swing them at each other," one bus employee said. "That's general education (buses) where you're taking away monitors."
"I'd like to invite every single one of you to come on a school bus with me," the employee added, to a response of cheers and clapping.