WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon.

Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp.

A @lantalv bus crashed and flipped on an exit ramp off of Route 22 headed toward MacArthur Rd. The driver was the only one on board, and they are going to survive their injuries. No other cars involved. I’ll have a live report on @69news at 4, 5, & 6 pic.twitter.com/7hq57hbuWm — Rob Manch (@RobManch) December 12, 2022

Crews remain at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.