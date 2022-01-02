ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA said Sunday that it is canceling a limited number of scheduled trips on various LANtaBus routes for Monday
The cancelled trips are due to a high level of absences among bus drivers due to COVID 19. A list of the modifications can be found on LANTA’s website at http://www.lantabus.com.
At this time the modifications are effective only for Monday, the Authority said.
Further decisions on any COVID-related service modifications will be made on a day-to-day basis.
“We again regret having to make this decision and apologize for the inconvenience this causes our riders,” LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil said in a statement.
LANtaVan, LANTA’s door-to-door paratransit service for seniors and persons with disabilities, is also experiencing a driver shortage. However, all reserved trips on the LANtaVan system will be operated on Monday.