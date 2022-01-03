ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA will again have to cancel a limited number of scheduled trips on various LANtaBus routes for Tuesday.
LANTA canceled or modified some of its bus routes on Monday
The cancelled trips are due to high level of absences among bus drivers due to COVID 19.
A list of the modifications can be found on LANTA’s website at www.lantabus.com.
The modifications are effective only for Tuesday, the Authority said. Further decisions on any COVID-related service modifications will be made on a day-to-day basis.
“We again regret having to make this decision and apologize for the inconvenience this causes our riders,” LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil said in a statement.
LANtaVan, LANTA’s door-to-door paratransit service for seniors and persons with disabilities, is also experiencing a driver shortage. However, all reserved trips on the LANtaVan system will be operated on Tuesday.