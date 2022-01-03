LANTA

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA will again have to cancel a limited number of scheduled trips on various LANtaBus routes for Tuesday.

LANTA canceled or modified some of its bus routes on Monday

The cancelled trips are due to high level of absences among bus drivers due to COVID 19.

A list of the modifications can be found on LANTA’s website at www.lantabus.com.

The modifications are effective only for Tuesday, the Authority said. Further decisions on any COVID-related service modifications will be made on a day-to-day basis.

“We again regret having to make this decision and apologize for the inconvenience this causes our riders,” LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil said in a statement.

LANtaVan, LANTA’s door-to-door paratransit service for seniors and persons with disabilities, is also experiencing a driver shortage. However, all reserved trips on the LANtaVan system will be operated on Tuesday.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.