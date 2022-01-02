ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANta canceled or modified some of its bus routes on Monday.
The cancelled trips are due to a high level of absences among bus drivers due to COVID-19, LANta said Sunday.
A full list of the modifications can be found on LANta’s website at http://www.lantabus.com.
The modifications are only effective for Monday, as of Sunday night, LANta said, and further COVID-related changes will be made on a day-to-day basis.
“We again regret having to make this decision and apologize for the inconvenience this causes our riders,” LANta Executive Director Owen O’Neil said in a statement.
LANtaVan, LANTA’s door-to-door paratransit service for seniors and persons with disabilities, is also experiencing a driver shortage. However, all reserved trips on the LANtaVan system will be operated on Monday.