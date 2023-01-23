UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State police say the driver of a bus that crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 78 reportedly is suspected of driving under the influence.

The wreck happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes, near mile marker 48, just past the Route 100 exit.

The school bus, which was privately owned and not equipped for carrying students, hit the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked illegally on the shoulder, police said.

The impact caused the truck and two trailers to shift, hitting the truck driver, who was standing on the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. A witness told 69 News the driver appeared to have brush marks on his shoulder.

The bus driver was also taken to the hospital after bystanders helped free him from the wreckage. His injuries are believed to be minor as well.

State police say the bus driver was reportedly swerving in the lanes and fell asleep before the crash. He is suspected to have been driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.